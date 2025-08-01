A new well-known icon has landed at Madame Tussauds

British music sensation Stormzy has officially landed in Blackpool - well, his wax figure has!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed grime artist is the latest celebrity to join the star-studded lineup at Madame Tussauds Blackpool and fans are in for a treat this summer.

Stormzy’s lifelike waxwork, which made its debut at Madame Tussauds London, has travelled up north to the iconic seaside resort, where it will be showcased in the popular Festival Fields zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation is a celebration of his impact on British music, culture, and youth, and features the artist in a festival-ready setting that captures his dynamic stage presence.

Known for chart-topping hits like Shut Up, Big for Your Boots, and the viral anthem Vossi Bop, Stormzy has become one of the UK’s most influential artists.

Promenade, Lancashire, FY1 5AA | 4.4 out of 5 (8,755 Google reviews) | Madame Tussauds Blackpool offers a celebrity experience unlike any other. Mixing the best of British with international stars, there really is something for everyone. | Google

His figure stands tall among other musical legends, dressed in an outfit that reflects his signature style and the energy he brings to live performances.

Visitors can strike a pose beside the grime superstar’s double and soak in the festival vibes just steps away from Blackpool’s iconic promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect photo opportunity and a chance to get up close and personal (almost) with one of Britain’s biggest cultural icons.

Stormzy's wax figure is now on show in Blackpool at Madame Tussauds. | Madame Tussauds

But don’t wait too long - Stormzy’s wax figure will only be in town until the end of August. Whether you're a longtime fan or simply love snapping selfies with famous faces, this is one stop you won’t want to miss on your trip to the coast.

Tickets are already going fast, so book now to secure your spot. For more info or to plan your visit, check out Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s website.