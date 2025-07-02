From the outside it looks like an ordinary Blackpool terrace, but inside this incredible holiday home hides a private nightclub, spa, cinema and room for multiple guests.

At first glance it looks like a typical Blackpool terrace, but this unassuming house loacted at 20 Osborne road, Blackpool is anything but ordinary.

The local owners, couple Wayne & Katie Anne Mylroie opened The Fun House in May after two years of dedication and hard work.

The Fun House in Blackpool. | Booking.com

Wayne said: “We saw a gap in the market for a large, luxury property where up to twenty-four guests could stay together under one roof and set out to create something truly unique.

“We were determined to design a home like no other. We paid attention to every detail. When it came to the basement, we weren’t sure what to do at first until the idea for a private nightclub came about.

“The Fun House features everything from a private basement night club, cinema room and a spa room with hot tub, to an amazing kids bedroom. The lounge has custom seating and a pool table.”

The Fun House in Blackpool. | Booking.com

With nine beautifully designed bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and stylish interiors throughout, the property has been finished to the highest standard. There’s truly nothing else like it in Blackpool.

Wayne said: “Since launching, The Fun House has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook and it’s quickly become one of the most talked about group stays in the area.

“Nearly every guest who has stayed with us couldn’t rate it more highly leaving full five star reviews and calling it the most talked about and desired stays in the UK. With every weekend booked out until 2027.”

The Fun House in Blackpool. | Booking.com

When you step inside you’ll be sure to find a bold, luxury holiday home that takes group getaways to a whole new level.

It’s packed with surprises like an extra large lounge - including its biggest showstopper: a full-blown private nightclub hidden in the basement.

Complete with a mirrored dancefloor, vibrant lighting, a DJ booth and a bar, the underground club has become a social media sensation and a must-book for party-loving visitors to the resort.

The Fun House in Blackpool. | Booking.com

The entire house is set up for entertainment with a huge open plan kitchen and dining space, modern décor throughout with plenty of room to relax and celebrate.

Located just minutes from Blackpool’s iconic Pleasure Beach, the Promenade and golden sands. The Fun House offers the perfect base for large family breaks, hen and stag parties, or groups of friends looking for something a little different.

Whether you're planning a big celebration or simply fancy living like a VIP for the weekend, The Fun House promises a stay you won’t forget.

If you’d like to book with them you can do through their website: The Fun House.

You can also book directly for a discount by messaging them on Facebook.