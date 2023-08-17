Headteacher David Harrow said these results are particularly impressive for a cohort that has not previously sat any public examinations, with their scheduled GCSEs falling in the midst of the COVID era.

The headteacher of Lytham's AKS has praised the amazing success of his students as 'profoundly deserved' following the disruption they faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school is celebrating another year of outstanding achievements for their students, both in and out of the exam hall as the nation returns to the pre-pandemic grading regime at A-level.

Headteacher David Harrow said these results are particularly impressive for a cohort that has not previously sat any public examinations, with their scheduled GCSEs falling in the midst of the COVID era.

Mr Harrow said: "We have always had a strong academic tradition at AKS, which sits alongside the remarkable achievements of our students in sport, music, drama, service and beyond.

"But perhaps the most remarkable thing of all for this cohort is how they have thrived in the context of such a disrupted period for young people, and prevailed.

"Individually, and collectively, they have been a brilliant group, and I could not be more delighted for all of them: their successes are profoundly deserved.”

Big achievers at the school included Charlie Standing who joined AKS for Sixth Form from Highfield Leadership Academy.

He achieved (A*A*A) and will now go on to read History at Lancaster.

Other exam stars include: Meghna Shajil (Medicine at Christ Church College, Oxford) and Mia Williams (Theology and Religion at Oriel College), will take up their places at Oxford this autumn, following in the footsteps of Alicia Cooney (Music at Lincoln College, Oxford, 2022), with Miranda Addy (A*A*A* and Soprano 1 with the Halle Youth Choir), starting her study of Modern Medieval Languages at Murray Edwards College, Cambridge.

Both Ben Cooper (A*A*AB) and Max McGregor (A*AAA) will read Natural Sciences at Durham and hockey captain, Prisha Rajan (A*AA), will study Medicine at the University of Nottingham. Chair of the Student Leadership Committee, Louis Green (ABB), will pursue his passion for jazz by studying Music at The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Head of School, Ben Bithell (A*AA), is looking forward to taking a gap year before studying Geography, whereas Head of School, Mollie (AAA), will read Psychology at King’s College London. Deputy Head Student and captain of both cricket and football teams, Yash Passi (AAA) and prefect Abinash Elanggumar (A*AAA), will read Mathematics at Loughborough and St Andrews respectively.

Deputy Head Student, Liberty Doyle (ABB, Ancient History and Philosophy at Queen’s University Belfast), is a key member of our Performing Arts family, cast as the fearless Mama Morton in this year’s musical, Chicago, plays for the 1st XI Hockey team, has been part of the Tycoon Enterprise Competition, supported our Bring Me Sunshine initiative and completed her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award this summer.

Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund, said: “The Class of 2023 has been an exceptional cohort and we are thrilled to see their hard work recognised with a fantastic set of results.

"They have seized upon every opportunity offered in Sixth Form and I know they will continue in this spirit of adventure wherever their future paths take them. I wish them every success and look forward to inviting them back to AKS as the newest members of our OAKS alumni.”

The full results5 passes

R Poletto

4 passes

B Cooper, A Elanggumar, M McGregor, G L Zhu

3 passes

M Addy, Z Ali, C Armstrong, M Barrett, B Bithell, L Booth, A Chandler, L Doyle, L Green, J Halliday, M Haydar, I Hughes, T Ilhan, A Iredale, Y Janjua, G Johnson, K Knights, A Kosogorin, A Matthews, M McNicholas, G Mollart, B Muhtarov, C Murphy, Y Passi, A Patel, C Quigley, P Rajan, R Sandoval-Roberts, D Slawson, C Standing, T Talab, R Walker, F Williams, Z Wilson

2 passes

E Mather

