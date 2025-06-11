Sheer disbelief rippled through St Anne’s yesterday morning as residents recoiled in shock at the sight of a giant rat darting through Ashton Gardens in full daylight and completely unfazed by people.

Described by witnesses as ‘easily the size of a domestic cat’, the unusually large rodent was spotted weaving through the popular Victorian park as if it owned the place.

A local resident said: “I honestly thought it was a joke at first. Then it ran right past me. Its tail was thick and muscular, and its eyes glowed. I just grabbed the dog and legged it.”

One pensioner sitting by the bandstand was said to be so stunned he couldn’t move, while children playing nearby were quickly ushered away by anxious parents.

Another local resident said: “It wasn’t just the size that scared me, It was how it just didn’t care. It didn’t flinch, didn’t run, just strolled through like it was its turf.”

A large rat, the size of a cat has been spotted in Lytham recently. | Pixabay

Local chatter suggests this may not be the first time such a rat has been seen in the area. Several residents claim to have spotted similar creatures around the park’s bins in recent weeks, but nothing quite like the size of this recent sighting.

Speculation is now mounting that the rat may not be alone, prompting fears of a much larger problem hidden beneath the surface.

One local resident said: “If we’re seeing creatures like that above ground in broad daylight, what on earth is going on below?”

Calls are growing louder for urgent pest control intervention, with many residents demanding a full inspection of the park and surrounding drains.

Another resident said: “Coming from the Devon countryside originally, seeing rats as big as cats, even bigger is common. When they get that size they tend to be far less timid. Take your rubbish home, put it in a metal dust bin with lid or put in your wheely bit & weigh it down with a brick or two. One rat came into my garden about 2 years ago.”

In the meantime, people are being advised to avoid feeding wildlife and to report any further sightings.

A large rat, the size of a cat has been spotted in Lytham. | Shutterstock

A local resident in Lytham said: “They’ve been living in the bushes (now removed) in the square for years. If you ever went into the bushes you could smell them. They’ve all been uprooted with the construction!”

Whether it was a rogue outlier or the tip of the iceberg, the residents of St Anne’s are rattled and they want answers.