A good lesson in benefits across the generations

A Fylde primary school has forged an ongoing link with a local care centre which is quickly proving to be mutually beneficial.

The youngsters from Heyhouses CE school in St Annes will be calling into the The Hamptons care centre, off Heyhouses Lane, two or three times a month for an afternoon of fun and interaction with the residents.

Each visit will take a different theme and encourage the residents and pupils to work together on a stimulating activity which involves them working as a team, taking turns and communicating with each other.

Visits will last for around an hour and aim to provide interaction, engagement, laughter, conversation and entertainment for all involved.

Sara Richardson, pastoral care manager at the school, said: “With visits such as these we have the opportunity to help children gain a better understanding of the world around them and gain confidence and awareness about the needs of others.

“It’s such a positive experience for all involved.”

For the children, the visits link to the personal, social and health education element of the National Curriculum building the children’s understanding of the world around them and their knowledge of citizenship.

For the residents, it’s a good opportunity to encourage independence and mobility – all while having fun.”

Home manager Lorraine Disley added: “Our residents enjoyed their first meeting with the children from the primary school and we’re really looking forward to our regular visits. Bringing children and the elderly together has so many benefits. These will be wonderful afternoons for all involved.”