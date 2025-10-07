'Every animal has their own story' - Inside Blackpool's RSPCA rehoming shelter

We go behind the scenes at Blackpool and North Lancashire RSPCA to find out what life is like working inside an animal shelter.

Take a look inside the RSPCA rehoming centre to see what it’s like for the staff volunteers who help to rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

The site, at Stalmine, works with dogs, cats and small animals - many whom have been neglected or abandoned.

National World

In the video above, Hannah Mainds, CEO of the Blackpool and North Lancashire RSPCA, explains some of the challenges they face in day to day life, as they try to find suitable homes for the animals. The North Lancashire centre has 16 full-time members of staff, with some specialising in work with particular species.

National World

The shelter also houses rats, chinchillas, parakeets, and bunny rabbits and they require a lot more complicated care.

Hannah says, in the video above: “[Staff] find it very emotionally taxing to see animals who come in in the conditions they come in. They are underweight, they have fleas, they have serious health conditions and then they are not happy animals. The flip side of that is that we see an incredible transformation when they go home. So that is unbelievable. Every single one has its own story.”

To support the RSPCA, or see what animals are up for adoption, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/blackpool-and-north-lancs-branch

Find the RSPCA on Instagram. Watch the full video report above.