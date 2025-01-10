A cool £495K can buy you traditional Blackpool pub The Royal Oak

The Royal Oak on Lytham Road is up fo sale | National World

Ever fancied owning a traditional pub?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potential buyers have the chance to snap up The Royal Oak, on Lytham Road, for a cool £495,000.

This South Shore watering hole, a social hub for local folk for more than a century, is on the market via Rightmove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Oak on Lytham Road is up fo sale | National World

It closed in March 2024 but agents Fletcher CRE Ltd, of Bolton, say they understand there is currently an occupant running it as a pub.

However, Fletcher says any buyers will be able to run their own operation once they have purchased it,.

For many years the Royal Oak was known for its live music scene, offering Fylde coast bands and acts from further afield a welcome platform to perform.

The agent’s pitch says: “The Royal Oak provides a ground floor retail opportunity in the heart of Blackpool South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is on a prominent corner at the roundabout of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road.

“The ground floor has potential for ground floor retail use. We understand it extends to circa 4,500 sq ft on the ground floor, with the total site area 0.15 acres.

“The property has an external loading area to the rear of the property.”

Fletcher says there has been plenty of interest from buyers but potential owners are welcome to state their interest via the number 01204 326790 or by email on info@fletchercre.co.uk