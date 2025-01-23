A cool £350,000 will buy you Fylde coast restaurant Tiggis

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 20:43 BST
Fancy owning a restaurant in St Annes for £350,000?

Tiggis on Orchard Road first opened its doors in 1981 and over the past 44 years has been a big draw for anyone on the Fylde coast who enjoys Italian food.

Some 18 months ago, founder Romano Ruscitti decided it was time to sell up.

Tiggis Italian restaurant is up for sale | Colliers

He said at that time: “We will remain open for the foreseeable future as usual and will continue to bring you the same Tiggis experience you have enjoyed all these years.

“It has not been an easy decision to make. Being part of the St Anne’s community since 1981 has been such a privilege. “

The restaurant is currently being offered for sale through agents Colliers, who say it has a turnover of £1,225,744. The Net Profit is undisclosed.

Colliers say: “It includes a superbly appointed and fully equipped purpose-built premisesAtrium restaurant for 50 and a main restaurant for 100.

“There is also a wonderful, separate function suite for 50-plus, with a turnover of £1,225,744 with solid profits.”

