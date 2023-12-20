There will be a big carol sing along in Fleetwood on Christmas Eve

A community festive carol sing-along is being staged in Fleetwood on Christmas Eve (Sunday December 24) for the first time and everyone is welcome.

Organisers are hoping the seasonal event can be the start of a Christmas tradition in the town.

It is taking place at Fisherman's Walk, on the corner of Ash Street and Lord Street,.

From 3.30pm, the gathering will be able to enjoy free mince pies, mulled wine or hot chocolate, on a first come, first served basis.

Then, from 4pm to 5pm, the carol singing will be held, led by Fleetwood singer Katy Connelly.

The event is being coordinated by Fleetwood mum-of-two Maxine Garrett, well known in town for running the Maxi Fitness Gym on Lofthouse Way.

Maxine, 45, said: "Fleetwood has never had anything quite like this before.

"i just wanted to bring back a bit of the old, Christmas traditions to our community.

"These days kids are obsessed with technology, phones and computer games and I thought it was a shame the old traditional things about Christmas could be dying off.

"This is something everyone can join in with and capture the special spirit on Christmas Eve,"

Maxine said the event would still be going ahead if it rains, so be prepared for the weather.

People can also bring along lanterns (but no naked flames).

The event has been paid for by generous donations from the Fleetwood community.