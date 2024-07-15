Police said they were called by the fire service shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday to the corner of Queen’s Street and Church Road, Lytham after two vehicles collided.

The crash between a Mercedes and a black Volvo happened shortly before the England versus Spain Euro 2024 final.

The impact forced the red Mercedes off the road and into the open Queen’s Chicken and Pizza Shop on Church Street.

Football fans gathering at The County ahead of the match ran across to see if they could help the drivers and the people working in the takeaway.

Lancashire Police said no one was injured.

One eyewitness described the sound of the collision ‘like a bomb going off’.

Nearby resident Andy Thompson said: “It was just before the England match was due to kick off.

“It sounded like a bomb going off. It was horrific.

“I looked out of the window and I could see the car embedded into the chicken shop.

“All the football fans gathering at The County ran across the road to see if they could help.

“There were three police cars and two fire engines.

“The shop was open but the entrance was completely damaged.

“The staff must have been using a back entrance to get in and out.

“It’s been all boarded up today.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the incident had been logged as ‘damage only’.

He said: “There were two vehicles involved – a Mercedes and a Volvo.

“We were called by the fire service at about 7.15pm. There were no reported injuries.”

