A Blackpool football club is taking part in their own 'Strictly Come Dancing'

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars may have been in town over the weekend but for seven football club volunteers their big Blackpool night is yet to come.

Coaches and managers from the Spirit of Youth Football Club will be ditching their football boots for dancing shoes as they take part in a dancing competition to raise money for the younger players in the club.

Matt Walton from Spirit of Youth FC taking part in rehearsals for Spirit Does Strictly

The club has teamed up with AVR Dance & Performing Arts and The Layton Club to produce its very own version of the hit BBC TV show, taking place on December 1.

The seven volunteers taking part are under 13’s manager Rick Wright, under eight’s manager Bailey Pack, youth development manager Dave Wallace, under 11’s coach Matt Walton, club welfare officer Michelle Conlon, under 12’s manager Jay Taylor and club treasurer Jonathan Barrett.

Kris Perry, Spirit of Youth’s chairman, said the idea for the event was Jonathan’s and he had backing from the head of fundraising Marie Walton.

Mr Perry said: “We have sold out all of the 220 tickets for the night which is brilliant. It’s great that all of the children will be attending the event as well and I am sure they will be making fun at the coaches.”

Jonathan Barrett from Spirit of Youth FC taking part in rehearsals for Spirit Does Strictly

Mr Barrett, who is also the under 14’s coach, said the idea to do the competition was a ‘moment of inspiration’ and has enjoyed learning to dance with an expert.

He added: “I couldn’t throw everybody under the bus and not take part myself. It has been really good fun to team up with a professional dance partner and I can’t wait for the big night itself.”

‘Spirit of Youth Does Strictly!’ will be held on December 1 at the Layton Club from 7.30pm.

The club hopes to raise money for the junior players.

