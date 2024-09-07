Thousands of people gathered in Preston’s Moor Park to end the summer with the party of all parties.

Music fans enjoyed performances from Craig David, Sugababes, Sting, Snow Patrol & Kim Wilde.

The concludes with a final day of music on Sunday.

Check out our amazing pictures of the day taken by the Lancashire Post’s and Blackpool Gazette’s very own professional photographer Neil Cross.

1 . Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP Photo Sales

2 . Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP Photo Sales

3 . Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP Photo Sales

4 . Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP Photo Sales

5 . Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP Photo Sales