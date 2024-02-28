News you can trust since 1873
90s Halloween party coming to Blackpool Winter Gardens including Heather Small, Phats and Small and Tall Paul

Names such as Heather Small, Phats and Small and Tall Paul stick evoke memories of 90s dance floors - and they are set to perform under one party-sized roof.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:33 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 18:38 GMT
Blackpool is set to play host to a 90s house and dance music Halloween party in October with orginal artists, it has been announced.

Promotors S2S & 90s Baby bring the event back to the resort's Winter Gardens on Saturday October 26.

This special event will feature a stellar lineup of both legendary live performers and renowned DJs. The bill includes M People singer Heather Small, Phats & Small (Turn Around), Shades Of Rhythm (Sound Of Eden), ,Rozalla (Everybody's Free), Urban Cookie Collective (The Key, The Secret) 2funky2 (Brothers And Sisters) and Sosumi.

The big event will also include DJ sets from Dave Pearce, K-Klass, Tall Paul, N-Trance, Lee Butler, Steve Cocky, Adam Guy and Wes P.

It follows last year's success when S2S & 90s Baby staged a similar event at the venue, which that year included nmes such as Judge Jules and Sonique.

Tickets & payment plans go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 9AM.  Signing up is essential for access, sign up here - https://bit.ly/WGBPL24

