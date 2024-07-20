90's boyband East 17 are heading to Blackpool to perfom at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier
The bad boys of pop, East 17, will be heading to the the Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier for a special perfomance.
The band have sold 18 million records all over the world and their songs remained at the top of all the music charts for over 6 years in a row.
The group achieved 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums.
The band was found in 1991, when a 20 year old Tony Mortimer, an ambitious singer and songwriter contacted London Records recording studio.
The young artist was asked to form a band, this was the only way the producers would work with his materials. East 17 was formed of Tony’s friends, John Handy, Terry Coldwell and Brian Harvey.
The name of the band originates from the area where the boys lived and its postcode, E17 Walthamstow.
In recent years Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey and John Hendy have left the band and been replaced.
Fans will be able to see the band on Friday, September 27.
For more infirmation or for tickets visit here.
