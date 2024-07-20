Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the biggest boyband’s on the 90’s will be heading to Blackpool to perform in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bad boys of pop, East 17, will be heading to the the Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier for a special perfomance.

The band have sold 18 million records all over the world and their songs remained at the top of all the music charts for over 6 years in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group achieved 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums.

East 17 are performing at the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool | UGC

The band was found in 1991, when a 20 year old Tony Mortimer, an ambitious singer and songwriter contacted London Records recording studio.

The young artist was asked to form a band, this was the only way the producers would work with his materials. East 17 was formed of Tony’s friends, John Handy, Terry Coldwell and Brian Harvey.

The name of the band originates from the area where the boys lived and its postcode, E17 Walthamstow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey and John Hendy have left the band and been replaced.

Fans will be able to see the band on Friday, September 27.

For more infirmation or for tickets visit here.