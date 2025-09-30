From family-friendly adventures and dazzling light displays to hair-raising scare attractions, there’s something for everyone this October.
Discover the magic with these 9 spooktacular things to do in Blackpool this Halloween:
1. SEA LIFE Ascarium
September 26 - November 2 | Embark on an aquatic adventure at SEA LIFE Blackpool with its interactive Ascarium! Grab a trail leaflet and prepare to navigate through the depths as you uncover the spookiest creatures of the sea. Assist the Sea Witch in locating her five elusive potion ingredients, cleverly hidden within the tanks. Follow the trail to her mysterious lair, where she will unleash her spell, revealing a treasure chest brimming with a special reward! | Google
2. The Blackpool Tower Halloween Family Party
October 31 | Looking for a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween indoors? Head to The Blackpool Tower for an evening packed with spooky surprises and entertainment for all ages. Enjoy the incredible Monster Magic Show with illusionist Russ Brown, followed by a UV performance. Take part in prize games, learn some ghoulish moves in Zombie Dance Lessons and dance the night away with their live DJ. | The Blackpool Tower
3. Blackpool Tower Dungeon
Open daily throughout October | Descend into the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon for a spine-chilling journey through Lancashire’s darkest history. Expect live actors, eerie special effects and plenty of Halloween frights lurking in the shadows! | Lucinda Herbert
4. Journey to Hell at Pleasure Beach Resort
October 23 - November 1 | Journey to Hell is a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors through themed areas of Pleasure Beach Resort, immersive scare zones and unlimited riding after dark… guaranteed to leave adrenaline flowing and hearts thumping. | PBR
5. Ridgeway Farm Pumpkin Festival
October 21 - 27 | Get your wellies at the ready! Ridgeway Farm is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Festival. Explore the pumpkin patch, pick a pumpkin, and bring it back to the autumnal-themed orchard in one of the farm’s wheel-barrows where you can decorate it to your heart’s desire. You can meet the farm’s furry friends too!
6. Pasaje del Terror
Throughout October | Pasaje del Terror promises to go “beyond the limits of fear." Will you brave the UK’s longest-running and most intense scare-attraction? | Pasaje del Terror