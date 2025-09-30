1 . SEA LIFE Ascarium

September 26 - November 2 | Embark on an aquatic adventure at SEA LIFE Blackpool with its interactive Ascarium! Grab a trail leaflet and prepare to navigate through the depths as you uncover the spookiest creatures of the sea. Assist the Sea Witch in locating her five elusive potion ingredients, cleverly hidden within the tanks. Follow the trail to her mysterious lair, where she will unleash her spell, revealing a treasure chest brimming with a special reward! | Google