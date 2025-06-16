9 secondary schools in Blackpool ranked by latest Progress 8 scores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 18:58 BST

Looking for the top-performing secondary schools in Blackpool? Here’s how local schools compare based on the latest Progress 8 scores.

Progress 8 tracks how much progress pupils make between the end of primary school (Key Stage 2) and the end of secondary school (Key Stage 4) when they sit their GCSEs.

The score is calculated based on results in eight key subjects.

Introduced in 2016, Progress 8 is designed to give a fairer picture of school performance by focusing on student progress rather than just raw exam results.

  • A score of 0 means students made average progress compared to pupils with similar starting points nationally.
  • A score above 0 means students made better-than-average progress.
  • A score of +0.5 or higher is considered well above average.
  • A score below 0 indicates less progress than average, but this doesn’t mean pupils didn’t progress — just that progress was lower than expected based on prior attainment.

It's also important to note that schools with slightly negative scores can still be classed as "average" if their confidence intervals span above and below zero.

Here’s how each secondary school in Blackpool ranks, according to the most recent Progress 8 data:

Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PH | St George's School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.38 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'above average'.

1. St George's School A Church of England Academy

Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PH | St George's School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.38 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'above average'. Photo: Google

St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ | St Mary's Catholic Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.7 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'.

2. St Mary's Catholic Academy

St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ | St Mary's Catholic Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.7 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'. | Google

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.92 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'.

3. Montgomery Academy

All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AZ | Montgomery Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.92 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'. | Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.96 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'.

4. Highfield Leadership Academy

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3JZ | Highfield Leadership Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.96 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'. | Google

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -1.11 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'.

5. Armfield Academy

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1TL | Armfield Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -1.11 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'. | Google

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -1.31 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'.

6. Blackpool Aspire Academy

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Blackpool Aspire Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -1.31 at end of key stage 4 in 2024 which is 'well below average'. | Google

