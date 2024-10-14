9 production images of Abigail's Party which heads to Blackpool next week

The cult-classic play Abigial’s Party is on at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, October 22 and Saturday October 26.
Starring screen and stage stars Laura Rogers, Leander Deeny, Chaya Gupta, Joe Blakemore and Amy Rockson, the new production is directed by Jack Bradfield, winner of the prestigious RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award,
Jack said: "I’m thrilled to be reviving Mike Leigh's savagesuburban comedy. We're ratcheting up the awkward, the inappropriate, the unbearable and the plain strange, and staging the play in a whole new way. At Northern Stage and across the country, our incredible cast and creative team are going to light a fire under this classic and bring it bright and burning into 2024."
The play premiered at Northern Stage in Newcastle ahead of its national tour and below are a selection of images form its opening week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.