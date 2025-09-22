The healthcare workers, employed by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, say they have been carrying out extra duties above their pay grade for years including taking blood, performing ECG tests and inserting cannulas.

UNISON says the Trust has accepted healthcare assistants were performing extra duties and will provide back pay, but claims senior managers are now trying to claw back some of the money owed.

The union says this is out of step with other NHS trusts across the region and nationally, many of which have already regraded their staff and settled the issue.

Dan Smith, UNISON North West regional manager, said: “It’s outrageous the Trust is refusing to pay staff properly for all the extra work they’ve done.

“Healthcare assistants have been working above their pay grade for years, in some cases decades, and it’s only right they’re fairly compensated.

“Hospital managers need to recognise the strength of feeling on this issue. They should follow the example of other trusts in the region and stop trying to claw back money their employees are entitled to.”

The Trust, however, says it has made a fair offer and is disappointed that the strike has gone ahead.

It has stressed that services are running as normal, with no appointments cancelled.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is disappointing that Unison has continued with this strike despite a fair, back-dated pay offer.

“Patient safety is our top priority, so I am pleased that all our services continue as planned today with no patient appointments cancelled.

“I am very grateful to colleagues who have worked together to ensure our services could still deliver.

“It is important to note that only a very small proportion of our 740 HCA workforce (approximately 70) have taken the decision to strike, which is a much more positive picture than the ‘hundreds’ predicted by the union.”

The strike action will end at 6.59am on Wednesday, September 24.

Scroll down to see our gallery of pictures from the picket line at Blackpool Victoria Hospital this morning:

1 . Strike outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital Health care assistants outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital this morning as the strike began. Staff walked out at 7am in the latest stage of their dispute over pay. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Strike outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital UNISON says workers have been carrying out duties above their grade and deserve proper back pay. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Strike outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital UNISON claims “hospital managers need to recognise the strength of feeling on this issue.” | National World Photo Sales

4 . Strike outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital Trust bosses say services are running as normal. They stressed that no appointments have been cancelled and the Emergency Department remains unaffected. | National World Photo Sales

5 . Strike outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital The union says the trust’s refusal to settle up is out of step with what is happening elsewhere in the region and around the country. | National World Photo Sales