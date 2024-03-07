9 care homes and services in Lancashire with new CQC ratings

The latest scores for social care services in Lancashire have been released – with nine services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – including safety, care, and leadership.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard. At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.
To find out how our local homes and services fared, click on the pages below.
1. Windmill Lodge, Lytham St Annes: Requires improvement, last inspected on December 11.
2. The Lodge - Dementia Care with Nursing, Buckshaw Village: Requires Improvement, last inspected on December 13.
3. Derby Lodge, Black Bull Lane, Preston: Good, last inspected on January 24.
4. Abbeyfield Care Home Clitheroe: Good, last inspected on December 18.
5. Stocks Hall Nursing Home - Skelmersdale: Requires improvement, last inspected on January 17.
6. Diversicare Limited, 30 Midland Street, Nelson, which provides a range of personal care services. Rated as Good, last inspected on January 17.
