£8k boost for port projects with windfall

Three schemes which each play a major role in the Fleetwood community have between them received almost £8,000 from the port’s town council.

The grants, made available after the latest meeting of Fleetwood Town Council, saw £3,000 being awarded to Fleetwood Gym Football Club and £3,000 to Fleetwood Rotary Club as a contribution to the annual community fireworks spectacular.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band practising at Fleetwood Conservative Club

An additional £1,950 goes to Fleetwood Old Boys Band, the drum and bugle ensemble which provides the music at many of the town’s biggest public events, from Carnival Day to Remembrance Day.

Coun Terry Rogers (inset), chairman of Fleetwood Town Council, said: “We are more than happy to support these excellent community projects.

“Last year when the firework night was held in Fleetwood, there were no incidents of fire-related anti-social behaviour in Fleetwood on November 5, which says a lot.

“Fleetwood Gym and Fleetwood Old Boys Band, in their different ways, do brilliant work which is well worth supporting.”

Fleetwood Gym players in training

Fleetwood Gym made its application for the grant in a bid to set up an additional midweek session at its Football Development Centre for youngsters aged five to 11, which already runs on Saturdays.

Fleetwood Rotary Club approached the town council on behalf of the community fireworks event, which has been running seven years and will this year cost £11,195 to stage, with other agencies also providing funds.

The Old Boys Band approached the council for help in covering the £2,793 cost of new red jackets and jumpers.