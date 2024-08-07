89-bedroom Royal Alexandra Hotel in Blackpool up for sale with guide price of £1.3m

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fancy owning an 89-bedroom hotel in Blackpool?

The Alexandra Hotel, on Albert Road, is up for sale with a guide price of £1,395,000.

Layed out over five storeys, it features a lounge bar, a 67-cover restaurant and separate function room with stage and dance floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and this area leads into the main dining restaurant which also connects to a sizeable fully fitted commercial kitchen.

The Royal Alexandra Hotel, Blackpool, is up for saleThe Royal Alexandra Hotel, Blackpool, is up for sale
The Royal Alexandra Hotel, Blackpool, is up for sale | Rightmove

Guest rooms are all en suite and facilities generally include double, single or bunkbeds, side of bed cabinets, dressing table and chair, wardrobe, flat screen television and hospitality tray.

The hotel is listed for sale on the Rightmove website and a spokesman said: “It is unusual for an 89 bedroom hotel to be available so we expect significant interest.

“The property is located on Albert Road, which is a central road within Blackpool town centre, in close proximity to Houndshill Shopping Centre and the Winter Gardens. Blackpool Tower and the Promenade are also only a short walk away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The hotel is in good repair and decorative order throughout, with refurbishment evident in the lounge/dining area.

“In our opinion the hotel does not require major capital investment over and above normal repairs, maintenance and redecoration.” You can view the listing for the Royal Alexandra Hotel on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139838525#/?channel=COM_BUY

Related topics:BlackpoolHotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice