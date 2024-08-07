Fancy owning an 89-bedroom hotel in Blackpool?

The Alexandra Hotel, on Albert Road, is up for sale with a guide price of £1,395,000.

Layed out over five storeys, it features a lounge bar, a 67-cover restaurant and separate function room with stage and dance floor.

The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and this area leads into the main dining restaurant which also connects to a sizeable fully fitted commercial kitchen.

Guest rooms are all en suite and facilities generally include double, single or bunkbeds, side of bed cabinets, dressing table and chair, wardrobe, flat screen television and hospitality tray.

The hotel is listed for sale on the Rightmove website and a spokesman said: “It is unusual for an 89 bedroom hotel to be available so we expect significant interest.

“The property is located on Albert Road, which is a central road within Blackpool town centre, in close proximity to Houndshill Shopping Centre and the Winter Gardens. Blackpool Tower and the Promenade are also only a short walk away.

“The hotel is in good repair and decorative order throughout, with refurbishment evident in the lounge/dining area.

“In our opinion the hotel does not require major capital investment over and above normal repairs, maintenance and redecoration.” You can view the listing for the Royal Alexandra Hotel on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139838525#/?channel=COM_BUY