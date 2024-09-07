The weather remained dry as the crowds gathered at Moor Park.
Here collected 87 fabulous photos take by the Lancashire Post’s and Blackpool Gazette’s photographer Neil Cross.
See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd.
Thousands of music fans have been in for a treat as Travis, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Rylan and Vernon Kay have taken to the stage at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston.
