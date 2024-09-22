An 85-year-old Lancashire woman has died after her car collided with a bus on the M6.

An 85-year-old Lancashire woman has died after her car collided with a bus on the M6.

Rita Thomas, of Thornton-Cleveleys was driving a Hyundai which was involved in the crash on Thursday at junction 37 of the motorway near Kendal, Cumbria.

Ms Thomas died in hospital on Friday, Cumbria Police said.

A passenger in the car, who was also taken to hospital, is in a stable but serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the bus was uninjured, police said.

Cumbria Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them or report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting incident 90 of September 19.