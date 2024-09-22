Breaking

85-year-old Lancashire woman dies after her car collides with a bus on M6 at Kendal

An 85-year-old Lancashire woman has died after her car collided with a bus on the M6.

Rita Thomas, of Thornton-Cleveleys was driving a Hyundai which was involved in the crash on Thursday at junction 37 of the motorway near Kendal, Cumbria.

Ms Thomas died in hospital on Friday, Cumbria Police said.

A passenger in the car, who was also taken to hospital, is in a stable but serious condition.

The driver of the bus was uninjured, police said.

Cumbria Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them or report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting incident 90 of September 19.

