Breaking
85-year-old Lancashire woman dies after her car collides with a bus on M6 at Kendal
An 85-year-old Lancashire woman has died after her car collided with a bus on the M6.
Rita Thomas, of Thornton-Cleveleys was driving a Hyundai which was involved in the crash on Thursday at junction 37 of the motorway near Kendal, Cumbria.
Ms Thomas died in hospital on Friday, Cumbria Police said.
A passenger in the car, who was also taken to hospital, is in a stable but serious condition.
The driver of the bus was uninjured, police said.
Cumbria Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them or report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting incident 90 of September 19.