Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Cleveleys last night.

The 82-year-old pedestrian was crossing Victoria Road West at the junction of Daisy Bank, close to The Jolly Tars pub, in Cleveleys when he was in collision with a motorbike.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm yesterday (Monday, October 28) as the man was on a zebra crossing.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains as well.

He will be spoken to at a later date.

Sgt Tony Beckett, of the Road Policing Team, said: “This collision has left two people with serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

The road around the accident was closed for some time.

Anyone who can help should call us on 101 quoting log 1266 of October 28th. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]