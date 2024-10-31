An 80’s songstress known for her punky and pouty sex appeal will soon be performing in Lancashire.

Wendy James, who is best known as the lead singer of Transvision Vamp, has announced she will play an intimate gig at Preston's Action Records.

The in-store performance of her new album, The Shape Of History, takes place in the Church Street location from 7pm on Wednesday, November 6. Anyone who pre-orders any format of Wendy’s new work from the record shop can gain admission.

The former Transvision Vamp singer, Wendy James

Gordon Gibson of Action Records said: “Wendy James is absolutely iconic from that era. You had female lead singers, but Wendy was something else.

“People love the nostaligia, it takes you back, and there’s plenty of interest in this gig. Wendy will also be staying around afterward to chat to people and sell merchandise, so people will get their money’s worth.

“We’re expecting about 80 people, so it will be a very intimate gig with a great atmosphere.”

Transvision Vamp had 10 UK chart hits and also enjoyed considerable success in Australia. Their top single was 1989's "Baby I Don't Care", which reached number three in the UK and Australian charts. They are also known for Landslide of Love and The Only One.

After leaving the band, Wendy, now 58, has enjoyed a solo career, working at times with Elvis Costello.