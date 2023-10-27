Here are 8 cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are 8 cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court this week. Teen is accused of causing damage to a church wall

A17-year-old youth accused of criminal damage to the wall at St Michaels Parish Church, Kirkham on September 22 has had his case adjourned by Blackpool Youth Court until December 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man used threatening behaviour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty -two-year-old Trevor Boffin of Macauley Avenue, Blackpool had his cases adjourned by the town's magistrates.

Boffin is alleged to have used threatening behaviour towards a man in June this year and causing criminal damage to a CCTV camera.

He will next appear on November 28,

Drung driver caught by police

A man pulled over for drug driving told the police 'The test will come back positive-I smoke cannabis regularly'.

The test indeed showed 45-year-old Dean Jones was over the limit at the wheel of a Land Rover on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones of Balmoral Terrace admitted drug driving, having no insurance or driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Nelligan defending said that Jones did mechanical work on cars and had been testing the vehicle's brakes when he was arrested.

Jones was given an interim driving ban pending pre sentence reports being prepared.

Man has admitted drug possession A St Annes man has admitted drug possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathon Muller (33) iof St Annes Road East pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and MDMA.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded Muller on bail so pre sentence reports can by produced on him on his next hearing, November 28.

Man who suffered brain injury attacked car

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man on a night out in Blackpool launched an unprovoked attack on a woman's car as she drove through the town centre.

Thomas Peel (32) smashed the windscreen of the vehicle and ripped off its wiper blades causing £500 of damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital Porter Peel of Crown Street, Liverpool pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Peel suffers from mood swings after suffering a brain injury in a car crash in his home city when he was younger.

He had been in a coma for six weeks.

When he was interviewed by police following the Blackpool incident on September 16 he said he had "just panicked ".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates heard he was in breach of a previous imposed suspended jail term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peel was given a 12 months community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days and he must pay his victim £500 compensation.

Three extra months were added to his suspended sentence.

Casino worker was tasered by cops

Police had to Taser a man they found hiding a metal bar down his trousers.

The 32-year-old had been drinking on a works night out.

During the evening he went home to collect the bar to defend himself after being threatened by a man with a knife.

Casino worker Ashley Morrison of Springfield Road, Blackpool admitted possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Magistrates asked for pre sentence reports on Morrison and bailed him until November 28.

Man admitted being drunk and disorderly

A man delivered a drunken rant at motorists in Fleetwood resulting in his arrest.

James Vowell (43) of Preston Street, Fleetwood admitted being drunk and disorderly on Hatfield Avenue.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Vowell was now working nights at a supermarket and had stopped drinking.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £233.

Blood found at scene of burglary belonged to thief

Advertisement Hide Ad

A burglar targeted a Thornton Cleveleys house which was being renovated prior to sale.

Robert Hopkinson (39) broke into the house at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stole a boiler, shower equipment and a mirror valued together at £1,700.

However an alert neighbour heard noises and alerted the key holder.

Forensic tests on blood linked the burglary to Hopkinson of South Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys who admitted the offence.