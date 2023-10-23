Here are eight cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23.

Man accused of strangling woman

A 39-year-old Blackpool man has been sent for crown court trial charged with attempting to strangle a woman.

Karmine Burgess, of Hampstead Mews is also charged with assaulting the woman causing actual bodily harm.

He denied the offences at Blackpool Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody pending appearing at the higher court on November 20.

Drunk attacked manager of McDonald’s

A drunk man assaulted the manager of Lytham's McDonalds branch.

He grabbed the manager's shirt and tried to pull him through a serving hatch.

Chris Underwood (37) of Parkmead, Luton, had been visiting Lytham with a woman friend.

They fell out and Underwood found himself without his car and wallet.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how he had been drunkenly trying to get the fast food manager to help him.

He admitted assault and also being drunk and disorderly later at Blackpool police station.

He was fined and ordered to pay compensation totalling £435.

Youth stole car from driveway

A 17-year-old youth has appeared at court charged with a high value car theft.

A brand new BMW was stolen from the victim's drive and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also stole from a new Audi also on the Preston driveway.

The youth appeared before Blackpool Youth Court where he admitted taking the BMW car and driving it.

He also admitted the theft of an Iphone, laptop, Louis Vuitton bags and car keys.

He admitted using a bank card stolen in the incident fraudulently.

Defence lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: "He fell in with two others and was tempted."

He was given an eight month referral order.

Woman breached order by shoplifting in Cafe Nero

A woman breached the terms of her bail by going into Lancaster city centre.

Amy Jo Dixon (27) of no fixed address admitted the breach and shoplifting at Cafe Nero and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court gave her a ten week jail sentence suspended for a year.

Man kicks heroin addiction which led to life of crime

A man has kicked the heroin habit which led him into a life of crime

Christopher Turner was arrested on a warrant for theft and fraud offences dating back to August.

Turner (39) of Station Road, South Shore admitted theft of a Vauxhall car; theft of a bank card from the car and fraudulently using the card.

He pleaded not guilty to another theft from another car of a TV and a jacket valued at £300.

He also admitted criminal damage to a car and a bail offence.

Blackpool Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports on Turner after his lawyer Brett Chappell said:”He has gone through a remarkable change by detoxing from his heroin addiction.”

Defendant to take to hospital from cells

A woman accused of shoplifting had her case adjourned after she was taken from Blackpool's court cells to hospital.

Her lawyer David Leach told District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court that he believed Chantelle Kinnish (38) had covertly taken something whilst in custody.

Kinnish is charged with theft of sweets and meat from Ryelands Service Station, Lancaster.

The judge bailed Kinnish, of no fixed address, pending hospital treatment.

Man threatened to burn down ex’s home

A man has denied threatening to burn down his ex partner's house.

Fletcher Lockett-Lee (22) of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He is accused of making the threat on October 21 to burn the woman's property in Manchester.

He is also accused of making a threatening phone call on October 15 designed to cause distress.

Lockett-Lee was bailed until his trial on January 16.

Drunk driver spotted on M55

A motorist was over the drink drive limit when his car was seen speeding on the M55.

Kieran Barlow (26) of Fleet Street, St Annes was twice the legal drink drive limit.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Barlow did not realise that he was over because he had been drinking the day before.