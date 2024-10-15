1. Britain's Got Talent auditions returns to Lancashire
The prime-time ITV show returned to Blackpool with a week of live auditions at the Winter Gardens from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20. | Dave Nelson
Successful applicants will be invited to perform at the iconic venue in front of a live audience and the judges. | Dave Nelson
Huge queues formed near St John’s Church on Tuesday as audience members and those hoping to grab a ticket arrived. | Dave Nelson
The judging lineup will remain the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all returning for another year. | Dave Nelson
It has been revealed that Bruno has to take a bit of time off which means there is a guest judge. | Dave Nelson
Boxer and musician KSI will subsequently be handed a golden buzzer on BGT even though he is only set to appear in one episode. | Dave Nelson
