Seven areas in Blackpool are among the 10 most deprived, according to the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

As per new figures, Blackpool was shown to have disproportionately high levels of deprivation , with the minister for local government and homelessness Alison McGovern explaining that the figures were an indictment of previous policies.

McGovern also insisted that the government was ‘tackling the root causes of deprivation head on’, with the new statistics coming from the Index of Multiple Deprivation, which looks at living conditions across an area.

However, it does not necessarily mean that everyone in a highly-deprived area will be struggling or that everyone in a less deprived area be financially comfortable. The data is based on weighted metrics to determine a neighbourhood's level of deprivation, including income, crime and barriers to housing.

The MHCLG also found that 82% of the most deprived areas in 2025 were already in that category in 2019.