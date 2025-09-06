4 . The Ditchburn Jukebox Museum

Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF | Revisit the 1950s at the Home of the first British made Jukebox. Find out about how the first British jukeboxes were made on the Fylde Coast and brought Rock n’ Roll to the youth of Great Britain at a time when imports of American Jukeboxes were banned and listening to music was limited. See a collection of the first British Jukeboxes, Vending Machines, and Background Music Systems that were first built here in 1947. | Pre-booking not required. | September 18, 19, 20 and 21. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/the-ditchburn-jukebox-museum-2025.html | Google