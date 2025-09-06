From hidden heritage gems and family-friendly attractions to seaside strolls and cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Heritage Open Days returns in 2025 with thousands of free events across England, and the region is no exception.
Visitors can uncover the stories behind historic buildings, wander gardens not usually open to the public or take part in immersive activities that bring local history to life.
Whether you’re a longtime resident or just visiting, this September is a chance to try something new, discover local landmarks, and enjoy a mix of indoor and outdoor experiences before the autumn sets in.
Find our full gallery below:
1. Blackpool Grand Theatre Heritage Tours
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT | The Grand Theatre will be opening the doors to the glorious Grade II* listed building for all to come in and marvel at the breathtaking interior. A fantastic opportunity to be given unrivalled access to Frank Matcham’s masterpiece, which is not normally open for the public to view at their leisure. Pre-booking required for guided tours. | September 18, 19 and 20 | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/blackpool-grand-theatre-heritage-tours.html | Google
2. Layton Cemetery
Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY3 7BD |
Go on an interesting and informative historical tour of Blackpool's Victorian burial ground, guided by expert volunteers and discover centuries of captivating tales and intriguing memorials in Blackpool’s very own Victorian cemetery. Stroll among timeless headstones, uncover mysterious legends, and experience a day steeped in local heritage! | Pre-booking not required. | September 20 and 21. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/layton-cemetery-1-2025.html | Google
3. Little Marton Windmill
Langdale Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PH |
Explore this stunning Windmill, offering a chance to see the extensive machinery and models of the mills we still have or no longer have in the Fylde area. A selection of family activities included such as drawing and playing with puzzles and games. | Pre-booking not required | September 21. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/little-marton-windmill-1-2025.html | Google
4. The Ditchburn Jukebox Museum
Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF |
Revisit the 1950s at the Home of the first British made Jukebox. Find out about how the first British jukeboxes were made on the Fylde Coast and brought Rock n’ Roll to the youth of Great Britain at a time when imports of American Jukeboxes were banned and listening to music was limited. See a collection of the first British Jukeboxes, Vending Machines, and Background Music Systems that were first built here in 1947. | Pre-booking not required. | September 18, 19, 20 and 21. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/the-ditchburn-jukebox-museum-2025.html | Google
5. Blackpool Town Hall
Blackpool Town Hall, Talbot Square, Blackpool, FY1 1AD |
Join a tour of the Town Hall and see the Council Chamber, the Mayor’s Parlour, the silverware, stained glass windows and other artefacts. | Pre-booking not required. | September 20. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/blackpool-town-hall-1-2025.html | Google
6. St Andrew's Church - The Abana Bell
St Andrew's Church, Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DX | Uncover the story of the Abana Bell and its journey from Canada to Cleveleys. There will be a short talk, children’s activities including making a clay bell to take away and colouring sheets, and an opportunity to ring the Abana Bell. | Pre-booking not required. | September 19 and 20. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/st-andrew-s-church-the-abana-bell-1-2025.html | Google