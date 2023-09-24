Here are seven cases heard at Blackpool Magistrates Court last week.

Anxious woman fled court before hearing

A woman arrived at court to face a cannabis possession allegation but then disappeared.

Kirsty Darby (29) sent a text message to her lawyer stating she was unable to face waiting in a packed public area .

Darby of Waterloo Road , Blackpool had her case adjourned by the town's magistrates until October 18.

Man accused of being part of armed gang who carried out a burlary

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with being one of a four-strong gang who allegedly carried out an armed burglary.

Lee Jeffers (38) was remanded in custody by Blackpool Magistrates who sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 16.

Jeffers is charged with aggravated burglary at a house on Elmridge, Skelmersdale on September 3.

Jeffers of Beech Street, Skelmersdale is alleged to have had a knife and worn a balaclava during the incident.

Husband of 38 years acused of stalking

A couple split up after 38 years of marriage but the husband began a campaign of stalking .

Roy Harkin (58) of Ryelands Road, Lancaster admitted stalking his ex and breach of a restraining order

Blackpool Magistrates heard how Harkin knew his wife's route to and from work .

He would follow her and wait for her to alight from buses .

The court heard how the victim had blocked Harkin on social media and had security cameras installed at her home.

She had kept a record of his activities .

Harkin was the subject of a deferred sentence and the court heard the victim had been the subject of further incidents since then.

Sentence on Harkin was delayed again for a further hearing into the latest allegations of stalking .

He was bailed until November 1.

Woman accused of punching police officer elects for cron court trial

A woman accused of punching a police officer in the face during a neighbour's dispute has elected crown court trial .

Blackpool Magistrates bailed Tracey Woodward (41) of Rossett Avenue, Blackpool was bailed by until her higher court on October 17.

Man who made threats to comit arson to be sentenced

A man who has admitted a string of offences including threats to commit arson will be sentenced next months .

Daniel O ' Donnell (37) of Grizedale Crescent, Lancaster appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Malcolm Isherwood prosecuting said that the defendant was arrested after what started as a domestic row in Morecambe .

He threatened to burn down a love rival' s house down .

Then he broke windows valued at £300 at the Morecambe Bay Hotel with a hammer .

He turned his attention to a parked car damaging that with the hammer .

When police arrived he lashed out and kicked one officer .

O'Donnell admitted the assault and criminal damage .

David Mainwaring agreed his client should be sentenced in October to tie up with another case of assaulting a former girlfriend.

The lawyer said his client had been drinking because he was distressed and distraught over the death of his grand mother .

O’Donnell was bailed on condition he does not enter Morecambe and obeys a nighttime curfew.

Woman drunk bottle of wine before ploughing head on into van

A woman had downed nearly a bottle of wine before she drove head-on into a van.

Andrea Smith (56) was a banned driver at the time of the crash on September 19.

Smith of Belgrave Road, Poulton admitted failing to give a breath sample, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates Heard how she was driving to the shops in her son's car when she was involved in the crash.

Hugh Pond defending said: "She has been depressed since the death of her husband and has been drinking too much."

Smith was given a alcohol abstinence order with 160 hours unpaid work and a thirty month driving ban.

Man sent woman offensive and threatening messages

A man has appeared at court charged with sending a Lytham St Annes woman offensive and threatening messages .

Farmer Simon Johnson (38) of Wigland near Malpas, Cheshire also faces allegations of harassing the woman and breaching a restraining order.

Johnson denied the offences at Blackpool Magistrates Court .