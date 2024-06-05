64 year year old time capsule found in Lancashire church community centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 64 year old time capsule linking the past to the present has been unearthed in St Annes.

A number of artefacts from 1960 were discovered after a memorial stone was removed during work at the Well Community Centre and Cafe on St Albans Road, St Annes.

The time capsule was found by a stonemason during the ongoing renovations at the centre, which was previously the Pensioner’s Hall, and the items relate to the official launch of the community building, at the time an important new amenity for older folk.

The Pensioner’s Hall was officially opened on July 1 1960 and at the time the artefacts - a newspaper cutting, a letter, a photograph and some other items, were placed in a container and secured in the wall behind the official memorial stone which was then fixed into the wall.

The time capsule and its array of items offer a glimpse to the community's history.

Rev Rick Oldland (centre), of the Well Church, with some of the items from the time capsule found in St Annes

The contents of the capsule have been recorded with photographs capturing the essence of the historical artifacts.

Rev Rick Oldland, Senior Pastor at the Well Church, which runs the centre, said: “We’re proud to announce that the time capsule has been respectfully placed back behind the memorial stone, ensuring that this piece of history continues to be preserved for future generations.

"We are thrilled to have uncovered such a significant piece of our community's history.

"This time capsule serves as a testament to the rich heritage of our area and the stories that have shaped us.

Thje Well Community Centre and Cafe, on St Albans Road, St Annes

“We are pleased to share this discovery with the public and to continue safeguarding our collective memory."

He added: “The original Pensioners’ Association was looking to bring goodwill and service to the community and we’s still doing the same today in the original premises.

“We run the centre, not only for the church but on bahalf of numerous organisations in the community - it’s a community hub with a lot going on here.”

The centre is home to dog training sessions, dancing, a photography club, a Ukranian refugee group and, aptly, a pensioner’s association.