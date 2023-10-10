Barry Whitwam, the drummer for Herman's Hermits is bringing his UK tour with fellow 1960's legends to the resort on October 20.

A legendary drummer who has been performing for 60-years, sold 80 million records and met Elvis - is set to bring his new show to Blackpool.

In 1965/66 a British pop band that many people today may not remember, sold more records than any other band in the world – including Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Herman’s Hermits they were called – and they were one of the biggest selling acts of the 1960s. These Manchester hit-makers had 23 hit singles, 10 hit albums, and sold more than 80 million records. “There’s A Kind Of Hush”, “Silhouettes”, “Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat”, “Wonderful World”, “A Must To Avoid” are just a few.

Peter Noone, Elvis Presley and Barry Whitwam, 1965, on Elvis’ film set in Hawaii

Ahead of his ‘60s Gold UK tour (1st -29th October, alongside Marmalade, Steve Ellis, Dave Berry, Spencer James of The Searchers, The Fourmost and Gerry’s Pacemakers), Barry recalled that incredible meeting with Elvis Presley: ”In 1965/66, we were on top of the world and out-selling even the King of Rock & Roll himself.

"We ended our US tour in Hawaii, going home the next day, when we had a call from Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who said Elvis wanted to meet us.

"So me and the singer, Peter Noone delayed our flight home and travelled across to his film set where Elvis was shooting his latest movie ‘Paradise, Hawaiian Style’. We met up and had an afternoon with him. He was a lovely guy – young like us - and friendly - polite.

"I think he just wanted to find out a bit more about this new band from England that was selling more records than he was!

“I have been playing the drums for 65 years – and 60 of those have been as a professional with Herman’s Hermits,” said Barry, “Being paid to hit things with sticks has taken me around the world, allowed me to play to millions of fans and has introduced me to some amazing characters – not least Elvis.“

Barry believes drumming has helped him to stay fit and healthy over a 60-year professional career and is supportive of the recent press coverage about the positive mental and physical health benefits of drumming: Blondie’s drummer Clem Burke has been campaigning to get drumming on the school curriculum.

“I still love playing the drums – it’s a great way to keep both mind and body in good shape, he said.”

The 60s Gold Tour will feature seven legendary 1960’s bands who have sold over 140 million records between them.

