A local corner shop in Blackpool has been shut down for selling tobacco to underage customers.

Local Choice Mini Market on Lytham road has been shutdown for a maximum period. The closure order was issued at Preston Magistrates Court on the May 10, 2024.

This follows as a number of previous incidents and despite a change in management, multiple seizures. There was confirmation that the premises had continued to sell age restricted tobacco products, including illicit and potentially dangerous variants to individuals under the legal purchasing age.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health for Blackpool Council said: “The illegal sale of tobacco products to underage individuals is a violation and will not be tolerated. These products are often unregulated and may contain harmful substances that can cause additional health risks. We want to ensure safety and good health for our future generations”.

The trading standards team enforce a wide range of legislation aimed at protecting consumers or regulating the way businesses conduct themselves. The team works to prevent under-age sales, illegal trading practices, doorstep crime and the sale of unsafe or counterfeit goods.