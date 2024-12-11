Police are concerned for the welfare of a 60-year-old man who was last seen a week ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcom, 60, is missing from the West Midlands, but is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

He was last seen in Dudley on Wednesday, December 4, at around 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as 5ft 10in, bald, has a moustache and a white beard.

Have you seen Malcom Blatchford? | Blackpool Police

He usually wears glasses and speaks with a Brimingham accent and has links to Blackpool and Cleveleys, as well as Dudley and the West Midlands.

If you see Malcom, call 999.

If you have information that could help police find Malcom, call 101 quoting log 0572 of 10th December.