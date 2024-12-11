60-year-old man last seen a week ago in Dudley believed to be in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:04 BST

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 60-year-old man who was last seen a week ago.

Malcom, 60, is missing from the West Midlands, but is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

He was last seen in Dudley on Wednesday, December 4, at around 12pm.

He is described as 5ft 10in, bald, has a moustache and a white beard.

Have you seen Malcom Blatchford?Have you seen Malcom Blatchford?
Have you seen Malcom Blatchford? | Blackpool Police

He usually wears glasses and speaks with a Brimingham accent and has links to Blackpool and Cleveleys, as well as Dudley and the West Midlands.

If you see Malcom, call 999.

If you have information that could help police find Malcom, call 101 quoting log 0572 of 10th December.

