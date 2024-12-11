60-year-old man last seen a week ago in Dudley believed to be in Blackpool
Malcom, 60, is missing from the West Midlands, but is believed to be in the Blackpool area.
He was last seen in Dudley on Wednesday, December 4, at around 12pm.
He is described as 5ft 10in, bald, has a moustache and a white beard.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He usually wears glasses and speaks with a Brimingham accent and has links to Blackpool and Cleveleys, as well as Dudley and the West Midlands.
If you see Malcom, call 999.
If you have information that could help police find Malcom, call 101 quoting log 0572 of 10th December.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.