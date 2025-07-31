Drivers faced 60-minute delays and six miles of congestion after a crash on the M6 near Leyland.

The collision was reported between junction 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) this afternoon.

Lane 3 (of 3) was closed following the incident while emergency services worked at the scene.

Drivers faced six miles of congestion after a crash on the M6 near Leyland | National Highways/ AA

A spokesman for National Highways said: “There is approximately 6 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.”

In an update posted shortly after 6pm, the traffic agency confirmed the lane closure had been lifted but 40 minutes delays remained on approach.

Motorists were advised to allow extra time for the remaining congestion to clear.