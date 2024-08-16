This year the event is back for its biggest year yet, running from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25, from 11am to 11pm each day at the Lowther Pavilion theatre.

This year's festival promises an exciting array of short films, feature films, Q&As, interviews, events, and entertainment, showcasing the best work from emerging and established talent from around the world.

There will also be a Music Night with Darius Brubeck on August 24, followed by his documentary-feature Playing The Changes, and after dark screenings of horror and thriller films.

Film enthusiasts will also have the chance to see some of the industry's most beloved stars. Take a look at the pages below to find out who will appear and at what times.

1 . Maxine Peake (Shameless, Funny Cow, Dinnerladies) woll appear as part of Choked Up on Sunday, August 25 at 6.3-pm. Maxine Peake (Shameless, Funny Cow, Dinnerladies) woll appear as part of Choked Up on Sunday, August 25 at 6.3-pm. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bruce Jones (The Full Monty, Coronation Street) will appear in The Heritage on Friday, August 23 at 9pm. Bruce Jones, famous for playing Les Battersby in Coronation Street, is set to appear in the new series of The Full Monty (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) | Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images Photo: Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Spy Who Loved Me) will appear as part of Reflections on Saturday, August 24 at 1.30pm. Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Spy Who Loved Me) will appear as part of Reflections on Saturday, August 24 at 1.30pm. | Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

4 . Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls, The Decameron) will appear as part of the screening of Liverpool Ferry on Saturday, August 24 at 1.30pm. Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls, The Decameron) will appear as part of the screening of Liverpool Ferry on Saturday, August 24 at 1.30pm. | John Phillips/Getty Images for British Vogue Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for British Vogue Photo Sales