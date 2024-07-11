53 pictures of Lancashire's most adorable cats to celebrate National Kitten Day

National Kitten Day on July 10 perfectly celebrates the cuddly warmth of a kitty.

The miniature fur balls of energy snuggle their way into our hearts with no effort at all. Within a flick of their tiny ears, we're in love.

However, countless kittens don’t find homes and are left alone in shelters, on roadsides, or in the wild.

National Kitten Day aims to raise awareness about the plight of abandoned kittens.

Colleen Paige, a renowned animal advocate, established Kitten Day to highlight the importance of adopting kittens from shelters.

By doing so, she aims to reduce the number of homeless cats and promote responsible pet ownership.

To mark the date, we asked our readers to send us pictures of their adorable cats.

Check out the gallery below:

2 . National Kitten Day Magic and Moon relaxing together. | Ashley Leech Photo Sales

5 . National Kitten Day Ailsa Middleton's gorgeous cat taking a quick nap. | Ailsa Middleton Photo Sales

6 . National Kitten Day This is George, Zoe Speakman's gorgeous cat. | Zoe Speakman Photo Sales