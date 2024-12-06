Famous as the UK's largest tribute act festival, the gathering of fans, music-lovers, and hardcore rock and roll adherents celebrated its 10th anniversary in true headbanging style earlier this year.

Bringing three stages of outstanding tribute acts to Preston’s Moor Park back in June, the festival saw rock and roll fans from across the North West descend on the city to celebrate their mutual love for guitar riffs and drum solos.

Check out some of our best pictures from the festival and relive those fond memories...

1 . Rockprest 1 RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . RockPrest 2 RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . RockPrest 3 RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . RockPrest 4 RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales