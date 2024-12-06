52 hardcore pictures of rock and roll fans, crowds, and bands at Lancashire's RockPrest 2024 earlier this year

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, RockPrest festival went down a storm earlier this year.

Famous as the UK's largest tribute act festival, the gathering of fans, music-lovers, and hardcore rock and roll adherents celebrated its 10th anniversary in true headbanging style earlier this year.

Bringing three stages of outstanding tribute acts to Preston’s Moor Park back in June, the festival saw rock and roll fans from across the North West descend on the city to celebrate their mutual love for guitar riffs and drum solos.

Check out some of our best pictures from the festival and relive those fond memories...

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Rockprest 1

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RockPrest 2

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. RockPrest 3

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. RockPrest 4

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. RockPrest 5

RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. RockPrest Festival 2024 at Moor Park, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

