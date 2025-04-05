51 off-road vehicles seized as Lancashire Police crack down on anti-social behaviour

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Apr 2025, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Lancashire Police seized 51 off-road vehicles across the county as part of a targeted crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

The operation, which was part of Operation Centurion, saw officers from multiple departments execute a coordinated effort to tackle illegal vehicles and nuisance behaviours.

The force-wide operation - supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw - aimed to address various forms of anti-social behaviour, including the use of illegal e-scooters, e-bikes, illegal mopeds, Sur-Rons and off-road bikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
51 off-road vehicles were seized as Lancashire Police cracked down on anti-social behaviour51 off-road vehicles were seized as Lancashire Police cracked down on anti-social behaviour
51 off-road vehicles were seized as Lancashire Police cracked down on anti-social behaviour | Lancashire Police

Involving teams from Roads Crime, Roads Policing, Neighbourhood Policing, Dogs and the National Police Air Service, the operation was designed to reduce the dangers posed by these vehicles, which are often linked to criminal activity or operated unsafely.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Insp Steve Scott, who led the operation, said: “Motor nuisance is one of the most reported issues into my team. Some people may fail to see the significance of what we have achieved this weekend but it isn’t a case of kids just having fun.

“These vehicles are often used in a dangerous manner which puts members of the public at risk, are linked to other forms of criminality or are simply not legal to be used on public streets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have attended fatal collisions caused by e-bikes and seizing 51 vehicles in such a short space of time just shows the scale of the problem which we are actively tackling.

“If you have one of these vehicles and continue to use it, we will stop you, we will seize it and we will crush it.”

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireE-bikesPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice