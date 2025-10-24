Take a look below at the five Lancashire streets that were named amongst the unhealthiest in the UK.

5 unhealthiest streets in Lancashire revealed by new study | Szabo Viktor on Unsplash

A new nationwide data analysis by The Independent Pharmacy has revealed the UK’s unhealthiest high streets, exposing how local environments are shaping the nation’s health.

Researchers analysed 419 UK high streets, each over 700 metres long, using Ordnance Survey data to create a unique ‘ High Street Health Index ’.

Streets were scored based on the concentration of takeaways, pubs, sweet shops, vape stores, and gyms, alongside air quality data.

As the final study only considered streets that were at least 700 metres long, just five streets in Lancashire made the final study, take a look at them below, starting from the unhealthiest...

1. Blackpool Road, Preston

Blackpool Road, Preston | Google Maps

National ranking out of 419: 271

Number of vape shops: 3

Number of takeaways: 15

Number of sweet shops: 4

Number of gyms: 0

Number of off-licences: 0

Number of pubs/bars: 7

Air quality: 21

Overall score: 42.48/100

2. New Hall Lane, Preston

New Hall Lane, Preston | Google Maps

National ranking out of 419: 275

Number of vape shops: 2

Number of takeaways: 24

Number of sweet shops: 6

Number of gyms: 0

Number of off-licences: 1

Number of pubs/bars: 0

Air quality: 21

Overall score: 42.16/100

3. Station Road, South Ribble

Station Road, South Ribble | Google Maps

National ranking out of 419: 278

Number of vape shops: 3

Number of takeaways: 14

Number of sweet shops: 1

Number of gyms: 3

Number of off-licences: 4

Number of pubs/bars: 8

Air quality: 22

Overall score: 41.69/100

4. Duckworth Street, Blackburn with Darwen

Duckworth Street, Blackburn with Darwen | Google Maps

National ranking out of 419: 285

Number of vape shops: 2

Number of takeaways: 16

Number of sweet shops: 3

Number of gyms: 1

Number of off-licences: 2

Number of pubs/bars: 4

Air quality: 22

Overall score: 41.27/100

5. Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Marine Road Central, Morecambe | Google Maps

National ranking out of 419: 396

Number of vape shops: 1

Number of takeaways: 7

Number of sweet shops: 0

Number of gyms: 0

Number of off-licences: 0

Number of pubs/bars: 4

Air quality: `14

Overall score: 29.39/100

Why the Health of High Streets Matters?

Dr Donald Grant, Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy , said: “Where we live often defines how we live. High streets should support healthy decisions, not make them harder. When fast food outlets outnumber gyms twenty to one, we’re setting people up to fail.

“In many towns, the unhealthy option isn’t just available, it’s unavoidable. Communities dominated by takeaways and alcohol outlets face higher risks of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. It’s not that people don’t understand the risks; it’s that their surroundings make the healthy choice the hardest one to make.

“With one in four adults in England now obese, these high streets are feeding a growing public health crisis. If nothing changes, we’ll see shorter lives, poorer quality of life, and widening health inequalities. Britain’s health is being shaped not only in hospitals or GP surgeries, but on the pavements of its high streets.”

What can be done to fix it?

Dr Grant said: “Improving the health of Britain’s high streets isn’t something one group can fix alone. It’s going to take coordinated action from local councils, urban planners, and public health teams.

“We need to see fewer takeaway outlets near schools, better access to affordable, fresh food, and more investment in green spaces and active travel. Those changes can reshape the environment to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

“On an individual level, even small shifts make a difference, eating more balanced meals, moving a little more each day, and using community or pharmacy-led support when needed. And for some people, responsible use of medical treatments such as weight loss injections can help tip the balance when combined with lifestyle changes.”