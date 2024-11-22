Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, a whole host of events and show are taking place across the county.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Central Lancashire

It's officially Christmas in Leyland!

First up in Central Lancashire, it’s the Leyland Christmas Lights Switch On on Saturday, November 30.

Taking place on Hough Lane, Leyland will welcome Coronation Street and Benidorm star Tony Maudsley, along with Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond to do the honours of turning the Christmas lights on.

The event starts at 12 noon with market stalls, children's attractions, a children’s treasure trail, street food, live music and entertainment on stage from 3pm followed by the main event taking place at 5.30pm.

It is free to attend.

Fylde Coast

Scenes from Fleetwood’s lantern parade and lights switch on 2023. | NW

Over on the Fylde Coast, Fleetwood’s annual lantern parade and lights switch on takes place on Saturday, November 30.

The parade sets off from Fisherman’s Walk at 4.30pm and makes its way down Lord Street and North Albert Street, onto the prom and the Marine Gardens.

There will then be a Christmas concert featuring Larkholme Primary School Choir, Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancers, young singer Lucas Williams and Fleetwood band, The Jacks.

DJ Dave Scrivener will also be the MC for the evening.

The switch-on itself takes place at approximately 5.45pm and is free to attend.shop.

Lancaster

Dick Whittington and his Cat is on at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Up in Lancaster, Friday, November 29 sees the first showing of the family panto Dick Whittington and his Cat at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Presented by Lancaster Footlights, the panto follows Dick and his feline confidante as, guided by a fairy, they embark on a nautical adventure.

Friday’s show is called a ‘relaxed performance’ which is for adults and children with additional needs where as standard performances run from Saturday November 30 to Saturday, December 7.

Standard tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £11.50 for children and concessions whilst tickets for the relaxed performance are £6.

East Lancashire

Martin Kemp will headline the Amazing Accrington Christmas Extravaganza this year. | submit

Over in East Lancashire, the Spandau Ballet star, Martin Kemp, will headline the free-to-attend Amazing Accrington Christmas Extravaganza on Thursday, November 28.

On between 4pm and 10pm, expect an incredible evening of entertainment for all the family to enjoy in Accrington Town Centre.

Taking to the stage at 7pm, Martin will both sing and perform a DJ set as part of his extremely popular Back to the Eighties show.

Performances will also come from school children across Hyndburn, fire breathers, a choir, drummers and an Abba tribute band.

Wigan

Scenes from last year's Standish Christmas Market | submit

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, the Standish Christmas Market returns on Saturday, November 30.

Taking place on Standish Market Place in Wigan, the event runs between 10am and 4pm.

Attendees can expect to see a festive street market featuring over 60 stalls, four craft halls, a refreshments tent, two live music stages and plenty of kid's entertainment across the village.

It is of course free to wander around the Standish Christmas Market but be prepared to reach into your pockets for the many treats on display.