Music fans are enjoying a free gig with performances from Toploader and X Factor favourite Lousia Johnson setting the tone for Olly Murs.

Even the sun has popped out from behind the clouds to brighten up the evening.

As the atmosphere heats up check out our gallery of pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know in the crowd.

1 . Crowds enjoying Toploader at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party 2025 Crowds enjoying Toploader at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party 2025 | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

4 . Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

5 . Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet Crowds gathering for the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party on the Comedy Carpet | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales