When the schools break up, we all go in search of things to see and do with family and friends.
Luckily, Lancashire is full of events to enjoy throughout the summer, from World Gravy Wrestling Championships to the famous Blackpool Air Show.
Here are 48 awesome pictures as we take a look at some of the awesome events that took place across the county this year:
1. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Lowther Gardens provided a delightful setting for Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Lytham Ice Cream Festival attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Having a relaxing time at Lytham Ice Cream Festival in Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Lytham Ice Cream Festival
Ice creams all round as this group enjoy the delights of the Festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
5. Fleetwood Festival of Transport 2024
Fleetwood Festival of Transport - known locally as Tram Sunday - made an impressive return this summer. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
6. Fleetwood Festival of Transport 2024
The big spectacle, hailed as the biggest free vintage transport festival in the country, proved a huge success after volunteers pulled out all the stops to stage it at relatively short notice. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
