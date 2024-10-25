Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a multi-vehicle crash closed two lanes on the M6 near Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanes three and four were closed on the northbound carriageway following the crash within junction 31 (Samlesbury) on Friday evening.

Motorists faced delays of 45 minutes following the collision, with police warning the road was likely to be closed “for some time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 after a multi-vehicle c | National Highways

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Congestion was backing up to junction 28 (Leyland) on the M6, as well as junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 as motorists attempted to join the carriageway.