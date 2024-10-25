45-minute delays building after multi-vehicle crash closes two lanes on M6 near Preston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lanes three and four were closed on the northbound carriageway following the crash within junction 31 (Samlesbury) on Friday evening.
Motorists faced delays of 45 minutes following the collision, with police warning the road was likely to be closed “for some time”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
Congestion was backing up to junction 28 (Leyland) on the M6, as well as junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 as motorists attempted to join the carriageway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.