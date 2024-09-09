Preston’s Moor Park turned into a mud bath this weekend but festivalgoers were undeterred.

The heavy rain failed to dampen the mood as music lovers danced away to Shed Seven, the Pet Shop Boys, Gabrielle, Paul Heaton and Sister Sledge.

Conditions became so bad in the evening staff on the entrance were forced to turn away vulnerable fans arriving on crutches.

Can you spot anyone you know in the crowd?

Music lovers battled the downpours at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Sunday

