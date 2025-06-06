41 of the best MOT centres in Lancashire as June reports fourth-lowest failure rate

The study, conducted by insurance specialists Howden Insurance, analysed MOT data from all twelve months of 2023 to identify patterns in vehicle failures throughout the year.

According to the findings, autumn sees the highest number of failures, with three of the top four months falling within this season.

October recorded the highest number of failures, with a staggering 821,702 vehicles failing their tests.

March followed closely behind with 769,376 failures, while November ranked third with 767,037 failures.

September placed fourth with 749,018 failures, and January rounded out the top five with 728,933 rejections.

August had the sixth-highest number of failures, totalling 682,835.

Interestingly, vehicles tested in October had a failure rate nearly 75% higher than those tested in April, which saw the fewest failures at just 472,937.

December had the second-lowest failure rate, with 511,465 failures recorded, suggesting that fewer drivers risk costly repairs over the Christmas period.

May also saw a relatively low failure rate, with 528,250 rejections, followed by June with 602,979.

Here are 41 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:

1 . Stanmore Service Centre Stanmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LX | 5 out of 5 (70 Google reviews) | "Great service from knowledgeable people who don't rip you off." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . A2Z MOT Garage Greaves Street, Preston, PR1 3AG | 5 out of 5 (527 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service. Very lovely and friendly." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Millins Garage Henry Street, Blackpool, FY1 5JG | 5 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Very good garage, reasonable price and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Olympia Garage Olympia House, Preston, PR1 4AP | 4.8 out of 5 (51 Google reviews) | "So happy with the work and the price." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Fairdeal Motor Co Lawsons Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4PJ | 5 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "I took my car here for it's MOT and I am so happy with the service I received. The staff are polite and friendly and they made me feel at ease." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Ashton MOT & Service Centre Shelley Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DB | 4.8 out of 5 (69 Google reviews) | "Fantastic team, quality service and excellent standard of work." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales