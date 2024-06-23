41 brilliant pictures from Lytham Club Day parade and festivities as revellers gathered in the sunshine

Founded in 1894, Lytham Club Day and Rose Queen Festival is the premier gala and carnival on the Fylde Coast.

From the parade and the fair at Lytham Hall, to various music performances, stunning shop window displays, and so much more, the gathering is a must-see for the whole family, making it one of the Fylde Coast’s top summer events.

Take a look at some of our best pictures from this year’s edition, as countless revellers enjoyed the good weather in style...

