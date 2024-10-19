Google Maps

37 food hygiene ratings for your top food spots, including Costa & Turtle Bay - 2 got 0 out of 5...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 17:19 BST

Check out the latest food hygiene ratings for all your favourite food spots...

37 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained. That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire. The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe. 37 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below...

1. Additions Cafe Bar | 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood | 0 out of 5 food hygiene rating on August 28 by Food Standards Agency

2. Costa Cleveleys | 66 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys | 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 27 by Food Standards Agency

3. Ferry Cafe | 14 The Esplanade, Fleetwood | 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating on October 2 by Food Standards Agency

4. Rushtons of Darwen | 237 Duckworth Street, Darwen | 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 5 by Food Standards Agency

5. Lynwood Cantonese | 288 Blackburn Road, Darwen | 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating on August 15 by Food Standards Agency

6. Spice Garden | 145 Redlam, Blackburn | 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating on August 14 by Food Standards Agency

