37 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained. That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire. The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe. 37 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below...

1 . Additions Cafe Bar | 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood | 0 out of 5 food hygiene rating on August 28 by Food Standards Agency Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Costa Cleveleys | 66 Victoria Road West, Thornton Cleveleys | 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 27 by Food Standards Agency Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Ferry Cafe | 14 The Esplanade, Fleetwood | 5 out of 5 food hygiene rating on October 2 by Food Standards Agency Google Photo Sales

4 . Rushtons of Darwen | 237 Duckworth Street, Darwen | 3 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 5 by Food Standards Agency Google Photo Sales

5 . Lynwood Cantonese | 288 Blackburn Road, Darwen | 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating on August 15 by Food Standards Agency Google Photo Sales