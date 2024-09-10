37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:28 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 14:18 BST

BBC Radio 2 in the Park took Preston by storm last weekend, with a host of stars heading to the city for the occasion.

Between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8, BBC Radio 2 took over Moor Park for their annual music festival and, across the three days, a whole host of artists took to the two stages with relish.

From headliners Sting and Pet Shop Boys to BBC Radio 2 DJs Sara Cox and Vernon Kay, the festival was a rip-roaring success, with many a famous face paying Preston a visit in order to catch one or two of the acts strutting their stuff.

Here are just a few of the celebrity names who made an appearance...

1. Ricky Hatton & Claire Sweeney (top left), Sam Allardyce (top right), David Moyes (bottom left), and B*Witched (bottom right)

National World & Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Rickey Hatton, Claire Sweeney, and Paddy McGuinness

Claire Sweeney Instagram

Photo Sales

3. LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between West Ham United and Luton Town at London Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Getty Images Photo: (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

4. BBC Radio 2 in the Park 2024,06-09-2024,Friday,Friday,B*Witched,B*Witched are surprise guests during Scott Mills' set.,BBC Public Service,Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Photo Sales

5. LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds manager Sam Allardyce reacts prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Photo Sales
Stuart Maconie will host the Northern Soul Orchestrated concert at Sheffield City Hall on May 16, 2024 (photo: Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images)

6. Stuart.jpg

Stuart Maconie will host the Northern Soul Orchestrated concert at Sheffield City Hall on May 16, 2024 (photo: Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images) Photo: Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BBCMusicCelebritiesPreston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice